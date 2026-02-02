🎵 The Gettysburg Address

A '70s soul-inspired track featuring warm electric piano, phased rhythm guitar, syncopated bass, and vibrant percussion grooves, Verses build on lush horns and rich backing vocals, with Verse 4 spotlighting authentic call-and-response between smooth male tenor lead and gospel-infused ensemble



(A solemn tribute to Lincoln’s immortal words and the sacrifice of Union soldiers)



Verse 1:



Four score and seven years ago,



A nation rose from chains untied,



Conceived in liberty’s bright glow,



And built on truth they could not hide.



But shadows fell on fields of green,



Where brother fought ’gainst brother’s hand,



And blood soaked deep the hallowed scene,



To save the Union, brave they stand. [B-1] [B-5]



Chorus:



Oh, Gettysburg, your sacred ground,



Where freedom’s light was nearly lost,



The fallen sleep in glory crowned,



Their lives the cost, their lives the cost.



"Government of the people, by the people, for the people,"



Lincoln’s cry still echoes clear,



A promise sworn beneath the heavens,



That we must hold forever dear. [B-6] [A-3]



Verse 2:



The cannons roared, the rifles flashed,



Through smoke and fire, the lines held fast,



While Jackson’s men like tempests passed,



Yet Union stood, though death amassed.



And when the silence claimed the day,



And Lee retreated south once more,



The price was paid in young men’s clay,



Their dreams now dust on war’s dark shore. [B-2] [S-7]



Bridge:



"We cannot consecrate this earth,"



Lincoln declared with grieving heart,



"The brave who died have proved its worth,



Their deeds our call to play our part."



To bind the wounds, to heal the land,



To lift the torch of justice high,



To keep the Union’s banner fanned,



Lest all their sacrifice should die. [B-1] [A-4]



Final Chorus (reprise with added resolve):



Oh, Gettysburg, your lesson stays,



A beacon through the years untold,



That freedom’s light must never fade,



Nor tyranny its grip take hold.



So let us rise with hearts aflame,



To guard the rights they died to save,



For Lincoln’s words still speak the same:



"This nation shall not see the grave!"

