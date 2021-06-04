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Idiocracy, They Live and The Rockefeller/Gates Plan to Cancel Culture
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175 views • June 04, 2021
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Intro Video: Trans Activist Lovingly Forces Everyone To Agree... Or Else: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20ALZgd6_Ek
'Transyouth' expert: Kids should have choice to undergo 'life altering' surgery because they 'most of the time make good decisions':
https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1396890973951647744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1396890973951647744%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theblaze.com%2Fnews%2Ftransyouth-expert-kids-sex-change-surgery
Why Bill Gates Is Not The Man To Reimagine New York Education: https://www.forbes.com/sites/petergreene/2020/05/08/why-bill-gates-is-not-the-man-to-reimagine-new-york-education/
Sesame Street Introduces 'Todd', A White Male Muppet Who Is Blamed For Everything: https://babylonbee.com/news/sesame-street-introduces-todd-a-white-male-muppet-that-is-blamed-for-everything
Isolated by plastic bubbles: iSphere is an open-source face protection device: https://trends.medicalexpo.com/project-433577.html
Bubbles in Berlin Video: https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1398050576529825793
"Welcome To 2030: I Own Nothing, Have No Privacy And Life Has Never Been Better"
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1397240623296614411:
Video based on Article from 2016 by WEF protégé, trying to pass their agenda as a spiritual upgrade. Article link: https://www.forbes.com/sites/worldeconomicforum/2016/11/10/shopping-i-cant-really-remember-what-that-is-or-how-differently-well-live-in-2030/?sh=1b5a62481735
https://www.overpopulationmyth.com/ (link for reference)
Michelle Obama Vaccine Squad: (Video) https://twitter.com/HighImpactFlix/status/1398295703835795458
Joe Biden Hissing Manically: Get The Vax NOW! (Video): https://twitter.com/HighImpactFlix/status/1397565551615033346
Trailer Park Boys - Part Of Our Way Forward: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kkz7of4TWpk
Woman with Bells Palsy doesn’t want to discourage you from getting the vaccine, “It’s Ok, I didn’t die”: https://twitter.com/elitesbewarned/status/1398281872640299011
Sky News Reporter in Australia “Shame on You”: https://twitter.com/harmonyovone/status/1398725609921122310
Subscribe to TCV: https://cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com
Open account at Digifinex and receive a deposit award with this link: https://dollarvigilante.com/digifinex
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Intro Video: Trans Activist Lovingly Forces Everyone To Agree... Or Else: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20ALZgd6_Ek
'Transyouth' expert: Kids should have choice to undergo 'life altering' surgery because they 'most of the time make good decisions':
https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1396890973951647744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1396890973951647744%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theblaze.com%2Fnews%2Ftransyouth-expert-kids-sex-change-surgery
Why Bill Gates Is Not The Man To Reimagine New York Education: https://www.forbes.com/sites/petergreene/2020/05/08/why-bill-gates-is-not-the-man-to-reimagine-new-york-education/
Sesame Street Introduces 'Todd', A White Male Muppet Who Is Blamed For Everything: https://babylonbee.com/news/sesame-street-introduces-todd-a-white-male-muppet-that-is-blamed-for-everything
Isolated by plastic bubbles: iSphere is an open-source face protection device: https://trends.medicalexpo.com/project-433577.html
Bubbles in Berlin Video: https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1398050576529825793
"Welcome To 2030: I Own Nothing, Have No Privacy And Life Has Never Been Better"
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1397240623296614411:
Video based on Article from 2016 by WEF protégé, trying to pass their agenda as a spiritual upgrade. Article link: https://www.forbes.com/sites/worldeconomicforum/2016/11/10/shopping-i-cant-really-remember-what-that-is-or-how-differently-well-live-in-2030/?sh=1b5a62481735
https://www.overpopulationmyth.com/ (link for reference)
Michelle Obama Vaccine Squad: (Video) https://twitter.com/HighImpactFlix/status/1398295703835795458
Joe Biden Hissing Manically: Get The Vax NOW! (Video): https://twitter.com/HighImpactFlix/status/1397565551615033346
Trailer Park Boys - Part Of Our Way Forward: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kkz7of4TWpk
Woman with Bells Palsy doesn’t want to discourage you from getting the vaccine, “It’s Ok, I didn’t die”: https://twitter.com/elitesbewarned/status/1398281872640299011
Sky News Reporter in Australia “Shame on You”: https://twitter.com/harmonyovone/status/1398725609921122310
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