Ladies and gentlemen... The Royal Navy! HMS Chiddingfold and HMS Bangor collided while berthing in Bahrain yesterday.
Adding more 20th: A British Navy ship rammed its minesweeper
▪️HMS Chiddingfold rammed HMS Bangor at the pier at the base in Bahrain, the “attacked” ship received a hole. The investigation is being led by a special team from the Royal Navy.
Video poster said;
🐻 Remember, the UK said it will be "the first line of defense" in case Russia "attacks Europe"
