Etymology - Disciple
Great Stuff In A Few Lines
Published a day ago

In this video we try and go in deeper depth of the etymology of ' Disciple ', so we may know what it really means... And not be duped by people always claiming to be disciples of Christ ... but they never spend any time studying.. and digging.

Hope it helps

Cambridge : https://www.etymonline.com/word/disciple


eSword : https://e-sword.net/

Keywords
biblechristmeaningdiscipleetymology

