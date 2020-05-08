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What Was The Mark Of The Beast?
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9 views • May 08, 2020
For hundreds of years, people have been fascinated with the mark of the beast from Revelation 13:1-18. Even today, many speculate on if it is in our future and what it might be, whether a microchip, a vaccine or even a new monetary system that will be composed of blockchain technology. However, the context of the Book of Revelation itself states that the things written were not meant for our future, except a very small portion, but rather for the immediate, first-century audience. While we must interpret it as such, once done correctly, we can also apply it. That's what I'll be presenting in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/what-was-the-mark-of-the-beast/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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