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Beretta Neos U22 .22lr Semi Auto Pistol Range Report & Review 5/5
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153 views • February 17, 2021
The day my Pelosi Pittance came in I was notified by the universe that this was available. I've wanted one since they hit the market but kept putting it off and they they went out of production. I wanted the Inox slide for the 2 tone Black and Stainless look but no such luck. He who hesitates, right? I ran the standard drill of load, aim the 1st round and empty the magazine aiming on recovery but not slow shooting. She's a tack driver right out of the box. The elevation needs to be adjusted but thats about all. No jams, FTE's, FTF's or stove pipes. I'd say she is well worth the price for me and am quite happy that i've finally found a dependable plinker that fits my hand without breaking the bank.
Thanks for watching, liking and sharing folks.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
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Thanks for watching, liking and sharing folks.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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