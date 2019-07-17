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White House projects the federal deficit will surpass $1 trillion
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5 views • July 17, 2019
FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos, Capitalist Pig Hedge Fund’s Jonathan Hoenig, Benchmark Investments managing partner Kevin Kelly, former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf and “Trumponomics” co-author Steve Moore react to the White House’s projection that the federal deficit will surpass $1 trillion this year.
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