BIDEN HAT TRICK!
Biden says he's following the advice of the Commander-in-Chief.
Joe, you are the Commander-in-Chief!
Adding:
Biden stated that he is not ready for direct interaction with Putin at this time, claiming that such contact would not be beneficial.
However, Biden said he would be willing to talk to Putin if the Russian president called him.