TOO FAST, TOO BIG: AMERICA PUSHES BACK ON AI

As artificial intelligence technology expands at breakneck speed, so does the massive infrastructure required to power it. Jefferey Jaxen reports on a growing wave of communities pushing back against the rapid construction of AI data centers, facilities that require enormous amounts of electricity, computing power, and water to operate.





Local residents and officials in several regions say the projects are being approved with limited public discussion, even as concerns grow about rising energy demand, strained water resources, and long-term environmental impact. Some jurisdictions are now debating whether to slow or pause new data center development while the implications are more fully understood.





Behind the promise of AI innovation lies a largely unseen physical footprint. As technology companies race to build the next generation of computing infrastructure, communities are beginning to ask difficult questions about the real-world costs of the digital revolution.