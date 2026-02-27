Joe Oltmann Untamed | Patrick Hogarty | Invasion By Design | 02.27.26

Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, we’re unpacking the deliberate transformation of America that started with the 1965 Hart-Celler Act and never stopped. What was once a 90% white, overwhelmingly Christian nation has been reshaped through open borders, asylum loopholes, and mass migration 53 million foreign-born in the last year alone while business elites chase cheap labor and ideologues push to fundamentally remake our culture. The consequences are everywhere: churches sold off and turned into mosques, public streets in New York and Philadelphia filled with mass prayers that would shut down any Christian gathering, and schools quietly accommodating Ramadan while sidelining American traditions.





Europe is the warning sign we can’t ignore Portugal’s streets packed with starving crowds waiting to break fast, Sweden facing an Afrocentric rape epidemic, and 50 million Muslims now living there compared to just 500,000 three decades ago. Here at home, we see the same pattern: forced multiculturalism eroding our identity, with politicians selling out the American people for votes and profit. Borders, language, and culture are under siege, and the people who promised to protect them are either complicit or asleep at the wheel.





This episode is a no-holds-barred wake-up call for every American who still believes in the country we inherited. From the demographic shift that’s rewriting our future to the cultural takeover playing out in real time, we’re laying out the facts and connecting the dots so you can see what’s really happening and what we lose if we don’t fight back. Tune in for the raw truth, no apologies, and the urgency to reclaim our nation before it’s gone for good. You won’t walk away unchanged.





