Oswald The Minsk Mystery doc film ENG SUB_360p

you send over someone that knew russian and used to be stationed at the cia base in shithole japan where U2s were send to spy on russia. he "defected" and "changed" his mind and returned to the US. No wonder the commies send over hordes with fake spies to the us after that and that changed their minds and returned to commie russia.



in those days you did not get a passport just like that. you either was a commie that would return to the motherland or you were on a assignment, a mission from the US government. for a normal person to get a passport was near to impossible during those days unless your dad was a influential politician or your dad was rich.