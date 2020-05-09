Lockdown Protests - The Great Awakening WorldWide (Huge Compilation Mai 2020) (MIRRORED)Mirrored from YouTube channel BananaMedia Q at:-Please share this video, it's time to stand together even more! Scroll down to read more / Timings:TWITTER: Q-FREEDOM2020 (BananaMediaQ)Protests around the world against lockdowns, government and tyranny. Huge compilation of protests everywhere in the world, fighting for Freedom! Like this video and please subscribe! Thank you :D0:08 - Lansing - Michigan (USA)0:34 - Augusta - Maine (USA)0:56 - Stuttgart - Germany1:13 - Munich - Germany1:29 - Berlin - Germany1:41 - Sacramento - California (USA)2:07 - Huntington Beach - California (USA)2:39 - San Diego - California (USA)3:01 - Ventura - California (USA)3:24 - Brasilia - Brazil4:06 - Ljubljana - Slovenia4:30 - Maribor - Slovenia4:55 - Poznan - Poland5:13 - Toronto - Ontario (CAN)5:32 - Vancouver - British Columbia (CAN)5:47 - Winnipeg - Manitoba (CAN)6:10 - Edmonton - Alberta (CAN)6:25 - Trenton - New Jersey (USA)6:57 - Rochester - New York (USA)7:17 - Carson City - Nevada (USA)7:38 - Concord - New Hampshire (USA)8:02 - Beirut - Lebanon8:29 - Hong Kong8:55 - Belgrado - Serbia9:28 - Kiev - Ukraine9:45 - Chayanda - Sakha-Yakutia - Russia10:00 - Plateau Residence - Nigeria10:21 - Sangrareddy - Hyderabad - India10:39 - Tel Aviv - Israel (Correct: Video shows protest against government forming)11:00 - Chicago - Illinois (USA)11:15 - Springfield - Illinois (USA)11:29 - Salem - Oregon (USA)12:00 - Raleigh - North Carolina (USA)12:21 - Indianapolis - Indiana (USA) (Correction)12:35 - Seattle - Washington State (USA)CategoryNews and PoliticsSuggested by AdRev for a 3rd PartyJim Davies - Ticking Timebomb (Official Music Video)Music in this videoLearn moreListen ad-free with YouTube PremiumSongLaunch - Really Slow MotionArtistReally Slow Motion MusicAlbumGrandioseLicensed to YouTube byAdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Really Slow Motion); AdRev Publishing, PEDL, and 4 music rights societiesSong22 - I Remember Now-15297ArtistReally Slow MotionAlbumBattle AngelLicensed to YouTube byAdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Really Slow Motion (Really Slow Motion)); AdRev Publishing, and 3 music rights societiesSongNo Honor in Blood - Extreme Music/2 Steps from HellArtistNick Phoenix / Thomas BergersenAlbumBattlecryWritersThomas BergersenLicensed to YouTube byAdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Extreme Music/2 Steps from Hell); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor, AdRev Publishing, LatinAutor - SonyATV, ASCAP, and 10 music rights societiesSongIn ParadisumArtistThomas BergersenAlbumSunWritersThomas BergersenLicensed to YouTube byEpic Elite (on behalf of Thomas Bergersen); ООО 'Медиа Лэнд' / Media Land LTD, Epic Elite (Music Publishing), Sony ATV Publishing, and 9 music rights societies