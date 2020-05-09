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Lockdown Protests - The Great Awakening WorldWide (Huge Compilation Mai 2020) (MIRRORED)
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671 views • May 09, 2020
Lockdown Protests - The Great Awakening WorldWide (Huge Compilation Mai 2020) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel BananaMedia Q at:-
https://youtu.be/2cmPhUAXsU0
Please share this video, it's time to stand together even more! Scroll down to read more / Timings:
TWITTER: Q-FREEDOM2020 (BananaMediaQ)
Protests around the world against lockdowns, government and tyranny. Huge compilation of protests everywhere in the world, fighting for Freedom! Like this video and please subscribe! Thank you :D
0:08 - Lansing - Michigan (USA)
0:34 - Augusta - Maine (USA)
0:56 - Stuttgart - Germany
1:13 - Munich - Germany
1:29 - Berlin - Germany
1:41 - Sacramento - California (USA)
2:07 - Huntington Beach - California (USA)
2:39 - San Diego - California (USA)
3:01 - Ventura - California (USA)
3:24 - Brasilia - Brazil
4:06 - Ljubljana - Slovenia
4:30 - Maribor - Slovenia
4:55 - Poznan - Poland
5:13 - Toronto - Ontario (CAN)
5:32 - Vancouver - British Columbia (CAN)
5:47 - Winnipeg - Manitoba (CAN)
6:10 - Edmonton - Alberta (CAN)
6:25 - Trenton - New Jersey (USA)
6:57 - Rochester - New York (USA)
7:17 - Carson City - Nevada (USA)
7:38 - Concord - New Hampshire (USA)
8:02 - Beirut - Lebanon
8:29 - Hong Kong
8:55 - Belgrado - Serbia
9:28 - Kiev - Ukraine
9:45 - Chayanda - Sakha-Yakutia - Russia
10:00 - Plateau Residence - Nigeria
10:21 - Sangrareddy - Hyderabad - India
10:39 - Tel Aviv - Israel (Correct: Video shows protest against government forming)
11:00 - Chicago - Illinois (USA)
11:15 - Springfield - Illinois (USA)
11:29 - Salem - Oregon (USA)
12:00 - Raleigh - North Carolina (USA)
12:21 - Indianapolis - Indiana (USA) (Correction)
12:35 - Seattle - Washington State (USA)
Category
News and Politics
Suggested by AdRev for a 3rd Party
Jim Davies - Ticking Timebomb (Official Music Video)
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Launch - Really Slow Motion
Artist
Really Slow Motion Music
Album
Grandiose
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Really Slow Motion); AdRev Publishing, PEDL, and 4 music rights societies
Song
22 - I Remember Now-15297
Artist
Really Slow Motion
Album
Battle Angel
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Really Slow Motion (Really Slow Motion)); AdRev Publishing, and 3 music rights societies
Song
No Honor in Blood - Extreme Music/2 Steps from Hell
Artist
Nick Phoenix / Thomas Bergersen
Album
Battlecry
Writers
Thomas Bergersen
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Extreme Music/2 Steps from Hell); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor, AdRev Publishing, LatinAutor - SonyATV, ASCAP, and 10 music rights societies
Song
In Paradisum
Artist
Thomas Bergersen
Album
Sun
Writers
Thomas Bergersen
Licensed to YouTube by
Epic Elite (on behalf of Thomas Bergersen); ООО 'Медиа Лэнд' / Media Land LTD, Epic Elite (Music Publishing), Sony ATV Publishing, and 9 music rights societies
Mirrored from YouTube channel BananaMedia Q at:-
https://youtu.be/2cmPhUAXsU0
Please share this video, it's time to stand together even more! Scroll down to read more / Timings:
TWITTER: Q-FREEDOM2020 (BananaMediaQ)
Protests around the world against lockdowns, government and tyranny. Huge compilation of protests everywhere in the world, fighting for Freedom! Like this video and please subscribe! Thank you :D
0:08 - Lansing - Michigan (USA)
0:34 - Augusta - Maine (USA)
0:56 - Stuttgart - Germany
1:13 - Munich - Germany
1:29 - Berlin - Germany
1:41 - Sacramento - California (USA)
2:07 - Huntington Beach - California (USA)
2:39 - San Diego - California (USA)
3:01 - Ventura - California (USA)
3:24 - Brasilia - Brazil
4:06 - Ljubljana - Slovenia
4:30 - Maribor - Slovenia
4:55 - Poznan - Poland
5:13 - Toronto - Ontario (CAN)
5:32 - Vancouver - British Columbia (CAN)
5:47 - Winnipeg - Manitoba (CAN)
6:10 - Edmonton - Alberta (CAN)
6:25 - Trenton - New Jersey (USA)
6:57 - Rochester - New York (USA)
7:17 - Carson City - Nevada (USA)
7:38 - Concord - New Hampshire (USA)
8:02 - Beirut - Lebanon
8:29 - Hong Kong
8:55 - Belgrado - Serbia
9:28 - Kiev - Ukraine
9:45 - Chayanda - Sakha-Yakutia - Russia
10:00 - Plateau Residence - Nigeria
10:21 - Sangrareddy - Hyderabad - India
10:39 - Tel Aviv - Israel (Correct: Video shows protest against government forming)
11:00 - Chicago - Illinois (USA)
11:15 - Springfield - Illinois (USA)
11:29 - Salem - Oregon (USA)
12:00 - Raleigh - North Carolina (USA)
12:21 - Indianapolis - Indiana (USA) (Correction)
12:35 - Seattle - Washington State (USA)
Category
News and Politics
Suggested by AdRev for a 3rd Party
Jim Davies - Ticking Timebomb (Official Music Video)
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Launch - Really Slow Motion
Artist
Really Slow Motion Music
Album
Grandiose
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Really Slow Motion); AdRev Publishing, PEDL, and 4 music rights societies
Song
22 - I Remember Now-15297
Artist
Really Slow Motion
Album
Battle Angel
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Really Slow Motion (Really Slow Motion)); AdRev Publishing, and 3 music rights societies
Song
No Honor in Blood - Extreme Music/2 Steps from Hell
Artist
Nick Phoenix / Thomas Bergersen
Album
Battlecry
Writers
Thomas Bergersen
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Extreme Music/2 Steps from Hell); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor, AdRev Publishing, LatinAutor - SonyATV, ASCAP, and 10 music rights societies
Song
In Paradisum
Artist
Thomas Bergersen
Album
Sun
Writers
Thomas Bergersen
Licensed to YouTube by
Epic Elite (on behalf of Thomas Bergersen); ООО 'Медиа Лэнд' / Media Land LTD, Epic Elite (Music Publishing), Sony ATV Publishing, and 9 music rights societies
Keywords
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