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A POTENTIAL DANGER OF COVID VACCINES, PART 1
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630 views • April 09, 2021
A POTENTIAL DANGER OF COVID VACCINES, PART 1
Surgeon, immunologist, and staunch believer in vaccines, Dr. Hooman Noordchashm has a dire warning for a large portion of the population when it comes to getting the covid vaccine. He joins Del for a healthy debate about controversial issues surrounding the world’s first mass vaccination program.
#DrNoorchashm #HoomanNoorchashm #VaccineSafety #DelBigtree #TheHighwire #Part1
POSTED: April 8, 2021
Surgeon, immunologist, and staunch believer in vaccines, Dr. Hooman Noordchashm has a dire warning for a large portion of the population when it comes to getting the covid vaccine. He joins Del for a healthy debate about controversial issues surrounding the world’s first mass vaccination program.
#DrNoorchashm #HoomanNoorchashm #VaccineSafety #DelBigtree #TheHighwire #Part1
POSTED: April 8, 2021
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