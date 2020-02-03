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Eye Rotations for sore eyes
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24 views • February 03, 2020
This is a handy technique for over use of computers and after driving.
Find first the locations k-27, which as the indents below the inner edge of your collar bone and the second point is your belly button.
Rubbing these points stimulates your brain and offers a form of reset, adding the eye movement stimulate your eyes and the segments of your brain.
Great for eyes, for brain and refreshing your thought processes.
Find first the locations k-27, which as the indents below the inner edge of your collar bone and the second point is your belly button.
Rubbing these points stimulates your brain and offers a form of reset, adding the eye movement stimulate your eyes and the segments of your brain.
Great for eyes, for brain and refreshing your thought processes.
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