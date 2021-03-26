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Dystopian Disney World And Teen Suicide On The Rise!
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70 views • March 26, 2021
Disney is putting the hoax to good use in their parks now by rolling out facial recognition! Meanwhile teen suicide rates are the highest ever! Welcome to the new normal great reset!
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://massprivatei.blogspot.com/2021/03/magic-kingdom-uses-covid-19-as-excuse.html?m=1
https://www.aier.org/article/more-covid-suicides-than-covid-deaths-in-kids/
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/two-care-home-workers-south-232802796.html?guccounter=1
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https://images.foxtv.com/static.fox5ny.com/www.fox5ny.com/content/uploads/2021/03/1280/720/disney-test.jpg?ve=1&;tl=1
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://massprivatei.blogspot.com/2021/03/magic-kingdom-uses-covid-19-as-excuse.html?m=1
https://www.aier.org/article/more-covid-suicides-than-covid-deaths-in-kids/
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/two-care-home-workers-south-232802796.html?guccounter=1
Thumbnail Link:
https://images.foxtv.com/static.fox5ny.com/www.fox5ny.com/content/uploads/2021/03/1280/720/disney-test.jpg?ve=1&;tl=1
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