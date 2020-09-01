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"STOP AND SWAB" ON THE WEST COAST AND 74% WILL GET CONVID-19 VACCINE?! MADNESS!
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51 views • September 01, 2020
I am in awe that people are still willing to get the CONVID-19 vaccine, let alone SEVENTY-FOUR PERCENT!! (67% in the United States alone). Plus a story that was told to me from the founder of Crypto4Causes in regards to "stop and swab" CONVID-19 tests on the west coast. The walls are closing in.
Check out my website!
millennialmikey.com
Go here to learn how you can #Return2Republic:
return2republic.com
REFERENCE LINKS:
Only 74% of adults ‘willing to get a Covid-19 vaccine’ – WEF/Ipsos survey
https://www.biznews.com/inside-covid-19/2020/09/01/covid-19-vaccine-6
Stop, Swab and Go COVID-19 testing
https://www.fox5vegas.com/news/stop-swab-and-go-covid-19-testing/video_0c5988a1-533c-5410-a23b-e3e5669a522f.html
Check out my website!
millennialmikey.com
Go here to learn how you can #Return2Republic:
return2republic.com
REFERENCE LINKS:
Only 74% of adults ‘willing to get a Covid-19 vaccine’ – WEF/Ipsos survey
https://www.biznews.com/inside-covid-19/2020/09/01/covid-19-vaccine-6
Stop, Swab and Go COVID-19 testing
https://www.fox5vegas.com/news/stop-swab-and-go-covid-19-testing/video_0c5988a1-533c-5410-a23b-e3e5669a522f.html
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