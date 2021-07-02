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How Pedophiles 'Groom' Children Gaining the 'Trust' of Potential Child Victims [24.03.2021]
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50 views • July 02, 2021
Are things connected about LGBTIQA+ and Pedophiles?
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile... Documented [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
..
Vasuda Arora takes us on a journey of 'Trust' in this excellent educational video on how Paedophiles 'GROOM' children. The ravished innocence of the child - abused, assaulted, violated and raped - lies at the very centre of this Catholic catastrophe. Many Millions of lives across the world have been badly damaged, if not destroyed, in the continuing and tragic saga of the sexual abuse of children which can be traced back to New Testament times in the first century. Learn what the signs and triggers are. KNOW WHEN YOUR CHILD IS TELLING THE TRUTH'.
Child Sexual Abuse is a crime. Child sexual abuse by Clergy can lead to PTSD, DEPRESSION, ADDICTION, SELF HARM, AND EVEN SUICIDE.
Call Lifeline on 131144 for 24/7 Crisis Support or
Call 1800RESPECT/1800 737 732 and visit https://Whiteribbon.org.au This 24-hour national sexual assault, family and domestic violence counselling line for any Australian who has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence and/or sexual assault.
If you require assistance or if you would like to talk to a trained professional about the issues described in this video, please call:
Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800. Contact http//www.lifeline.org or if you're concerned about child welfare, an adult or friend in need of immediate help call 000.
Subscribe for more videos from 'Justice Warriors': www.youtube.com/c/justicewarriors
Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/metoo_mikey
#Childsexualabuse #Paedophilepriests #Catholicchurch
66 views Mar 24, 2021
Justice Warriors
1.82K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PPUmFphTVVI
https://www.youtube.com/c/JusticeWarriors/videos
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile... Documented [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
..
Vasuda Arora takes us on a journey of 'Trust' in this excellent educational video on how Paedophiles 'GROOM' children. The ravished innocence of the child - abused, assaulted, violated and raped - lies at the very centre of this Catholic catastrophe. Many Millions of lives across the world have been badly damaged, if not destroyed, in the continuing and tragic saga of the sexual abuse of children which can be traced back to New Testament times in the first century. Learn what the signs and triggers are. KNOW WHEN YOUR CHILD IS TELLING THE TRUTH'.
Child Sexual Abuse is a crime. Child sexual abuse by Clergy can lead to PTSD, DEPRESSION, ADDICTION, SELF HARM, AND EVEN SUICIDE.
Call Lifeline on 131144 for 24/7 Crisis Support or
Call 1800RESPECT/1800 737 732 and visit https://Whiteribbon.org.au This 24-hour national sexual assault, family and domestic violence counselling line for any Australian who has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence and/or sexual assault.
If you require assistance or if you would like to talk to a trained professional about the issues described in this video, please call:
Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800. Contact http//www.lifeline.org or if you're concerned about child welfare, an adult or friend in need of immediate help call 000.
Subscribe for more videos from 'Justice Warriors': www.youtube.com/c/justicewarriors
Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/metoo_mikey
#Childsexualabuse #Paedophilepriests #Catholicchurch
66 views Mar 24, 2021
Justice Warriors
1.82K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PPUmFphTVVI
https://www.youtube.com/c/JusticeWarriors/videos
Keywords
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