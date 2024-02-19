I Have Questions
* Could further easing negatively impact the inflation battle?
* Is there anything on the horizon that looks like things might be turning?
* How can economic growth be positive without positive industrial production or commercial loans?
* Is this insane deficit masking weakness in the economy?
* Is the unemployment rate higher than it seems — and heading up?
NorthmanTrader | NorthCast Market Update: The Macro Puzzle (19 February 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.