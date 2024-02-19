Create New Account
The Macro Puzzle
Son of the Republic
I Have Questions

* Could further easing negatively impact the inflation battle?

* Is there anything on the horizon that looks like things might be turning?

* How can economic growth be positive without positive industrial production or commercial loans?

* Is this insane deficit masking weakness in the economy?

* Is the unemployment rate higher than it seems — and heading up?


NorthmanTrader | NorthCast Market Update: The Macro Puzzle (19 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/Wah26dmehfY

Keywords
federal reservegovernment spendingstock marketinterest ratemarket rallyrecessioninflationtechnical analysisbull marketliquiditystock rallystock investingmarket analysissven henrichnorthman tradermacro viewmarket correctionmacro analysisbond yielduptrendstock tradingmarket melt-upsuper rallyfederal deficit

