I Have Questions

* Could further easing negatively impact the inflation battle?

* Is there anything on the horizon that looks like things might be turning?

* How can economic growth be positive without positive industrial production or commercial loans?

* Is this insane deficit masking weakness in the economy?

* Is the unemployment rate higher than it seems — and heading up?





NorthmanTrader | NorthCast Market Update: The Macro Puzzle (19 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/Wah26dmehfY