HEALTH REPORT - Medical tourism Chiropractic - Tijuana, Mexico Part 1 EP8

Medical tourism has become very popular due to health care's increasing restrictions, unavailability of specific treatments and rising costs in one's own Country. Better care at lower costs can be had in certain parts of the world. Mexico has been such a place. I visit Tijuana, Mexico at a world renowned Holistic Health Clinic that has a 30 year history of bringing in people from all over the world. Why?

Find out!

LifeSource Health News is dedicated to bringing you the best health information from around the world. Uncensored! We are putting the light on suppressed knowings, products, services and methods to assist you in holistically thriving in all ways: body, mind and soul. Get ready for our best tips tricks and suggestions including product reviews from all over the world to re-claim self-empowerment of your health.





PLEASE USE OUR AFFILIATE LINKS BELOW TO PURCHASE HEALTH RELATED PRODUCTS. IT HELPS US HELP YOU!

*For top quality supplements from Clive De Carle use this link: https://clivedecarle.ositracker.com/238432/11489





*For patented ionic liquid minerals that are 100% absorbable at the cellular level and other high end supplements and to get 10% off your first order use the below link.

https://rnareset.com/discount/LIVETRU?ref=Livetru

If you return to the store for additional orders the below affiliate link will give us a small credit. This is an easy way to say thank you with no cost to you and helps us to keep bringing great content!

https://rnareset.com/?ref=Livetru





To see who we are and what we do: https://www.lifesource.global/

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNELS!





ANCHOR: https://anchor.fm/lifesource

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/0OW4o2MdzTeIHIfPQV6yfu

GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/lifesource/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lifesource