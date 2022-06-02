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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 2, The Ideology of War.
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64 views • June 02, 2022
Meet 18th century Adam Weishaupt and Amschel Rothschild, the founders of the Order of the Illuminati in southern Germany. Let ancient documents show you the true ideology of the Cabal, their infiltration of Masonic Lodges, and their Secret Alliances. Their taste for Revenge… taking shape as the French Revolution, the Napoleonic Wars and WW1 (and many more wars, as we will see in future episodes). Behold the Cabal’s Ultimate Tool to obtain Power, Money and Control: WAR. The empire of the Cabal grows and grows….
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter.
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