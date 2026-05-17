🔥'Iran will no longer accept the US threat on the Arabian Peninsula' - Prof. Marandi, clip 2

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🔥 'Iran will no longer accept the US threat on the Arabian Peninsula' — Prof. Marandi
Tehran-based analyst Prof. Mohammad Marandi says any Gulf “non-aggression pact” is meaningless unless US forces leave the Arabian Peninsula.
💬 “Their destructive policies have helped create misery in Palestine, in Lebanon, in Syria, in Iraq, in Iran, in Yemen, in Sudan, in Somalia, in Libya,” he said, slamming the Gulf servants of the US.
📌 Iran has no bases across the region, no imperial project — while the US and its proxies litter the map with military outposts and push the myth of an “Iranian ambitions” threat.
💬 “Iran doesn’t have imperial ambitions but these countries have done infinite harm to our country,” he stressed.
🇮🇷🤝🇮🇶 Meanwhile, Iraq still owes Iran billions for gas and electricity, but the US blocks payment — and Iran keeps supplying energy anyway so Iraqi cities don’t go dark.