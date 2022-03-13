© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When You Watch Videos, AI Doesn't Want You To Watch - Higher Radiation Is Emitted From Your Phone
Follow
3
Share
Report
651 views • March 13, 2022
MIRRORED from Jim Crenshaw
So if you are being bad and watching what Artificial Intelligence does not want you watching (like you are now) you are getting zapped with higher amounts of radiation. If you don't think your government knows about this you are mistaken.
They have so many ways to kill us and have been trying to all of our lives. This is why I cannot see how a peaceful protest will change anything. You can only deal with vile murders in one way. They are murdering children for money. Think about that. Let that sink in.
Source: Laquinta Columna on Connect The Dots.
So if you are being bad and watching what Artificial Intelligence does not want you watching (like you are now) you are getting zapped with higher amounts of radiation. If you don't think your government knows about this you are mistaken.
They have so many ways to kill us and have been trying to all of our lives. This is why I cannot see how a peaceful protest will change anything. You can only deal with vile murders in one way. They are murdering children for money. Think about that. Let that sink in.
Source: Laquinta Columna on Connect The Dots.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.