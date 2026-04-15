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Tax-Free Health Insurance at Work with a Section 125 POP - Employee & Employer Reduce Payroll Taxes
CoreDocuments
CoreDocuments
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Are you an employer looking for a simple, compliant way to help your employees save up to 40% on their insurance premiums, while also saving your company money on payroll taxes?

Today, we're breaking down a key document that does just that: the Section 125 Premium Only Plan from Core Documents.

A Section 125 Premium Only Plan, or 'POP' for short, is an IRS-approved benefit plan.

It allows employees to pay for their share of insurance premiums with pre-tax money.

This means the money is taken out before taxes are calculated, which lowers their taxable income and increases their take-home pay.

It's a simple, effective, and fully compliant way to offer tax savings on benefits that employees are already paying for.

So, what do these savings actually look like? Let's break it down.

Did you know that an employee electing to pay just two hundred and fifty dollars a month in pre-tax premiums can save over a thousand dollars a year in federal, state, and FICA taxes?

And for the employer, you'll save around three hundred dollars per employee in matching FICA and unemployment taxes.

It's truly a win-win situation. Best of all, setting up a compliant plan is simple and affordable.

At CoreDocuments.com, you can purchase the complete, I.R.S. and D.O.L.-required Section 125 Premium Only Plan document package for a one-time fee of only $149.

Your custom PDF document is good for five years, and since Core Documents only charges that one-time fee, those tax savings continue for you and your employees year after year.

Administration is a breeze. There's no special trust account needed, and all modern payroll programs easily accommodate Section 125 deductions.

You simply pay the insurance premium when it's invoiced. Ready to start saving?

Visit Core125.com today to get your plan document and start saving substantial tax dollars for your company and your employees.

Website:  www.CoreDocuments.com

Phone:  888-755-3373


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section 125core documentssection 125 poppremium only plancafeteria plan
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