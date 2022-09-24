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Prophecy's of Mystics on the Second Coming of Jesus
High Hopes
High Hopes
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73 views • September 24, 2022

Quo Vadis


Sep 24, 2022 In this video we share Prophecy's of Mystics on the Second Coming of Jesus.


The following comes from mystic Maria Valtorta in a message from Our Lord Jesus on August 27, 1943 (from her "Notebooks":


“We are now in the period that I call the period of the forerunners of the Antichrist.


Then will come that of the Antichrist [in this 'end times' that we live], who is the forerunner of Satan [who will arrive at the end of the world "].


He will be helped by the manifestations of Satan, the two beasts mentioned in the Revelation.


This period will be worse than the present period.


The evil will increase more and more.


After the defeat of the Antichrist there will be a period of peace to give human beings, shaken by the amazement of the seven plagues and the fall of Babylon, the time to gather under my sign.


The anti-Christian time will reach its maximum power in its third manifestation, that is, at the last coming of Satan.


This comes from a message of December 2, 1943: "You are enclosed in your spirits wrapped in flesh and blood, killed by flesh and blood, and the Savior cannot come into you and save you.


And yet I will come.


I will come tirelessly and individually to try the doors of hearts, and where it opens to me, I will enter and make my abode of peace.


I will come because I am still the desired of the righteous of the earth and of the Saints for the Earth, I will come to take my kingdom in my second Coming and my final triumph.


I will draw the world of the spirit living to Me, and races and nations will converge on Me to see My glory which is crowned with a cross.


Peace will flow, since I am the Lord of Peace, it will flow over the world like a river of milk that came to purify it with its whiteness, after so much blood that, in all continents, cries out its pain to God that it has been taken from its veins at the hands of brothers and sisters.


The following message was given on December 1, 1977 to Monseenyor Ottavio Michelini of Rome, Italy" (My Church, teacher and guide of all peoples):


“I am resuming the conversation… about my Church.


I placed her in the world, in the midst of the world, because her mission is addressed to all the peoples of the earth.


By divine will, she is established Teacher and Guide of all peoples. It is the place that belongs to him, it is the place that will be recognized after the purification.


Indescribable is his mission in this time which is between the first coming of Christ on earth with the mystery of the Incarnation, and his second Coming, which will take place at the end of the world to judge the living and the dead.


Between these two comings, revealing the first, the mercy of God, the second the justice of Christ, true God and true man, as Priest, King and universal Judge.


This intermediate third coming will be invisible unlike the first and last coming, both of which are visible.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGaefBcO_fA


Keywords
jesuschristianprophecyreligioncatholicjusticepeacemercysecond cominginvisiblemysticsnotebooksmaria valtortaaugust 27 1943last coming of satananti-christian timelord of peacemonseenyor ottavio micheliniintermediate third coming
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