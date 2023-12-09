The IDF Continues to Round Up, Strip, Detain - Military Aged Men Day and Night

The IDF continues to round up military aged men day and night.

➡️ As they admit themselves on CNN (not posting from that place) today, they don’t know who is a militant and who is not, and just arrest en-masse.

For some reason they do not allow them to get dressed again.

Adding:

The State Department has approved the possible sale of tank shells and related equipment to Israel for $106.5 million, the Pentagon reported. That is going around Congress, and on big Press Sites right now, that the Biden administration said Saturday it has approved the emergency sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth more than $106 million as Israel intensifies its military operations in the southern Gaza Strip



