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Hike and Talk #2 - How Not Talking Politics and Religion Leads to Economic Ruin
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0 view • October 19, 2021
Join me as I walk down the trail from the family camping area to the picnic area at Merchants Millpond State Park in NC. Its a great place to camp and enjoy the beautiful weather.
Lets talk about the downstream effects of censorship. How cultural tropes like "don't talk about race or religion" make it easy for censorship to take hold and destroy a country.
Lets talk about the downstream effects of censorship. How cultural tropes like "don't talk about race or religion" make it easy for censorship to take hold and destroy a country.
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