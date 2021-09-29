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047 The Great Reset, A Long Time Coming? Part 1 -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith -- Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 47
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62 views • September 29, 2021
In Episode 47 we discuss some interesting historical facts pertaining to the difference between what is lawful and what is legal, and the implication of this difference in the world today. Can this difference play a part in the "Great Reset" that is on the cards?
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 4, p. 485.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
This Day With God, p. 309.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Counsels on Health, p. 230.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
http://www.letgodbetrue.com/bible/scr...
Memorandum of Law on the Name [Anonymous]
http://landgrantpatent.org/pdf/mem-la...
Alternative Channels Home Pages
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Audio Available below:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica
Alternative channels home pages:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adaf...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 4, p. 485.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
This Day With God, p. 309.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Counsels on Health, p. 230.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
http://www.letgodbetrue.com/bible/scr...
Memorandum of Law on the Name [Anonymous]
http://landgrantpatent.org/pdf/mem-la...
Alternative Channels Home Pages
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
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