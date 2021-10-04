© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Flu Will Make A Comeback In January As Cover Story For Vaxx Deaths, Gates & Soros Buy Mologic
Follow
3
Share
Report
210 views • October 04, 2021
If You Are 59 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
South Carolina to test Ivermectin, now we find out - https://www.wspa.com/news/ivermectin-clinical-trials-now-open-to-all-south-carolinians-heres-how-to-sign-up/
What a shocker, there Ivermectin pill works, Merch beats Pfizer to the punch - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/merck-has-phenomenal-results-with-covid-pill-similar-to-ivermectin/
Mercks new Ivermectin pill costs $700 per pill compared to $12 - https://trendingpolitics.com/dr-anthony-fauci-finally-backs-experimental-new-covid-treatment-wait-til-you-see-what-it-costs-taxpayers-knab/
Vaccine vs Ivermectin - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-john-campbell-deep-dive-on-indias-success-with-ivermectin/
Vaccine data shows Antibody Dependent Enhancement - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-01-ai-powered-dod-data-analysis-program-project-salus-shows-ade-accelerating-fully-vaccinated.html
Remember, they tell you what they're going to do - https://newsnationusa.com/news/finance/banking/a-48-year-market-vet-warns-that-investors-should-prepare-for-more-wealth-destruction-than-weve-ever-seen-as-the-fed-gets-set-to-tighten-policy-and-says-stocks-will-crash-80/
Investor warns of the mother of all crashes - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/investor-behind-big-short-rings-inflation-alarm-warns-huge-market-bubble-mother-crashes/
Australia has only had 7 deaths, and 6 were vaxxed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/7-covid-deaths-6-were-vaccinated/
Brazils Bolsanaro sounds the warning alarm, mass non- compliance is the only way - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bolsonaro-says-it-out-loud-vaccine-passports-will-lead-to-population-control/
Commiefornia wants to eliminate your kids - https://trendingpolitics.com/california-announces-vaccine-mandate-for-k-12-students-in-public-and-private-schools-knab/
NBC hack tries to cover for Biden at nascar race - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/f-joe-biden-breaks-out-during-live-nascar-interview/
Linn Wood Calling out Bush and 9/11 - https://www.newsweek.com/lin-wood-claims-no-planes-hit-twin-towers-pentagon-9-11-we-got-played-1634989?piano_t=1
Why Trump and associates can't make headway with voter fraud - http://www.paulstramer.net/2021/09/why-they-cant-gain-traction-on-election.html
Commie logic - https://trendingpolitics.com/communist-logic-bernie-sanders-says-52-senators-should-not-be-allowed-overrule-48-senators-crugg/
6 minutes, 6 days or 6 weeks, probably just a coincidence - https://redstatenation.com/666-online-conspiracy-surfaces-after-bidens-latest-statement-it-could-be-six-minutes-six-days-or-six-weeks-were-going-to-get-it-done-video/
School boards don't want to hear from those pesky parents - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/national-school-boards-association-begs-biden-label-outraged-parents-domestic-terrorists-use-patriot-act/
Steve inman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cnILke-11E
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
South Carolina to test Ivermectin, now we find out - https://www.wspa.com/news/ivermectin-clinical-trials-now-open-to-all-south-carolinians-heres-how-to-sign-up/
What a shocker, there Ivermectin pill works, Merch beats Pfizer to the punch - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/merck-has-phenomenal-results-with-covid-pill-similar-to-ivermectin/
Mercks new Ivermectin pill costs $700 per pill compared to $12 - https://trendingpolitics.com/dr-anthony-fauci-finally-backs-experimental-new-covid-treatment-wait-til-you-see-what-it-costs-taxpayers-knab/
Vaccine vs Ivermectin - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-john-campbell-deep-dive-on-indias-success-with-ivermectin/
Vaccine data shows Antibody Dependent Enhancement - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-01-ai-powered-dod-data-analysis-program-project-salus-shows-ade-accelerating-fully-vaccinated.html
Remember, they tell you what they're going to do - https://newsnationusa.com/news/finance/banking/a-48-year-market-vet-warns-that-investors-should-prepare-for-more-wealth-destruction-than-weve-ever-seen-as-the-fed-gets-set-to-tighten-policy-and-says-stocks-will-crash-80/
Investor warns of the mother of all crashes - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/investor-behind-big-short-rings-inflation-alarm-warns-huge-market-bubble-mother-crashes/
Australia has only had 7 deaths, and 6 were vaxxed - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/7-covid-deaths-6-were-vaccinated/
Brazils Bolsanaro sounds the warning alarm, mass non- compliance is the only way - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bolsonaro-says-it-out-loud-vaccine-passports-will-lead-to-population-control/
Commiefornia wants to eliminate your kids - https://trendingpolitics.com/california-announces-vaccine-mandate-for-k-12-students-in-public-and-private-schools-knab/
NBC hack tries to cover for Biden at nascar race - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/f-joe-biden-breaks-out-during-live-nascar-interview/
Linn Wood Calling out Bush and 9/11 - https://www.newsweek.com/lin-wood-claims-no-planes-hit-twin-towers-pentagon-9-11-we-got-played-1634989?piano_t=1
Why Trump and associates can't make headway with voter fraud - http://www.paulstramer.net/2021/09/why-they-cant-gain-traction-on-election.html
Commie logic - https://trendingpolitics.com/communist-logic-bernie-sanders-says-52-senators-should-not-be-allowed-overrule-48-senators-crugg/
6 minutes, 6 days or 6 weeks, probably just a coincidence - https://redstatenation.com/666-online-conspiracy-surfaces-after-bidens-latest-statement-it-could-be-six-minutes-six-days-or-six-weeks-were-going-to-get-it-done-video/
School boards don't want to hear from those pesky parents - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/national-school-boards-association-begs-biden-label-outraged-parents-domestic-terrorists-use-patriot-act/
Steve inman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cnILke-11E
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.