Beyond Yogurt: 6 Gut-Healthy Snacks a Dietitian Recommends

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com
-Gut health extends beyond yogurt; kefir, kimchi, natto, kombucha, roasted chickpeas, and edamame provide valuable microbiome-supporting nutrients daily.
-Fermented foods supply probiotics, while fiber-rich legumes deliver prebiotics, increasing beneficial short-chain fatty acid production for digestive wellness.
-Kefir, kimchi, natto, and kombucha may improve microbiome balance, digestion, immune function, inflammation, and bowel health through fermentation.
-Roasted chickpeas and edamame provide resistant starch and fermentable fiber, nourishing beneficial bacteria and boosting short-chain fatty acid production.
-Diverse probiotic and fiber-rich foods strengthen gut barrier integrity, support immunity, reduce inflammation, and promote overall metabolic and digestive health.
Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com
▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com
▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
Watch more exclusive videos here:
🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
Follow us on all our social platforms:
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com
🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial
🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore