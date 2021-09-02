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When You're A MMA Fighter & Preacher & Confront Tyrannical COVID Cops
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316 views • September 02, 2021
Nick Patterson is a husband and father of four children. He was a former professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter for 10 years and owns and runs his own MMA gym. However, he's also a follower of Jesus Christ and a preacher, who uses that gym to minister to others about the Gospel. In 2020, Nick made a video that went viral as he addressed the tyrannical cops of Australia with the law against their actions concerning the still unproven COVID-19. He joins me in this episode to talk about not only that encounter but subsequent encounters, including on that landed him in jail for a month! You will be encouraged!
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/when-youre-an-mma-fighter-preacher-confront-tyrannical-covid-cops-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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