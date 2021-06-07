Chris Eryx (Flex The Truth) interview: A male body model turned Christian patriot!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Interviewed by Mike Adams, Chris Eryx talked about his background – from being a professional model at 16 to becoming one of the original Chippendale dancers in New York at 22. He said he did runway, print and magazine modeling at a high level and had a contract with After Six Tuxedo. As he built his body, he was forced to stop modeling and start a career as a professional dancer.
According to Eryx, he took three years of jazz and two years of ballet before joining Chippendale – a dance troop known for its male striptease performances. He also related that Eryx was only a stage name that he made up as a Chippendale dancer. Just recently, he found out that Eryx is a missile – a wire-guided anti-tank missile to be exact. Eryx said somebody told him that God called His prophets by name of weapons and that he is God’s missile.
Eryx said he’s now ready to be God’s warrior. He said God prepared him for this moment by casting him on different roles in which he’d been broken, bullied, persecuted and made fun of. He went on to share a story about a woman he baptized who told him that she had seen him before performing as a Chippendale dancer.
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/healthranger
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/healthrangerstore/
🔴 Diaspora: https://share.naturalnews.com/