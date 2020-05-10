A Reading on Humanity's Destiny vs the Covid NWO by Ajnira

This reading was received in a channel on the heavy questions emanating from the current pandemic lock down, about America's fate and destiny in the war over consciousness that has stripped reason from our sails on this ship called Earth, and further threatens to strip freedom from our future if allowed to take over. Will humanity rise up and assert our collective will, in time to avert medical tyranny and world government? What is in our quiver? What forces are operating in our midst and in our favor? I am a channel, a student of the Divine, a spiritual healer and guide. I work with and for the Ascended Masters on behalf of all of Life and have a seeker of Truth on the spiritual path for 45 years. Please share.