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Cannabis Debt Financing is Booming Across the U.S.
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43 views • December 26, 2020
Unlike equity capital raises which are sharply lower in 2020, debt raises increased from $423M to $563M to $940M in 2018, 2019 and YTD 2020 respectively.
Like M&A, debt has moved eastward. California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington jointly made up 34.5% of 2018 debt but only 5.4% of 2020’s debt. Illinois, Massachusetts and New York accounted for 93.0% of 2020 debt issuance.
The average size of issues is going up from $10.0M in 2018 to $13.7M in 2019 to $55.3M in 2020.
The market has become focused on the larger players. Curaleaf ($300M), Leaflink($250M) , and Cresco ($175M) jointly made up 77.1% of 2020 debt issuance. Aside from these three names, the average issues size drops to approximately $16.5 million.
Viridian expects significant increases in debt issuance as the large MSOs build out new rec states employing the borrowing power of their burgeoining cash flow.
Show Notes:
Viridian Capital Advisors' Chart of the Week
Cannabis Debt Financing is Booming Across the U.S.
https://www.viridianca.com/chart1
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 611 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Like M&A, debt has moved eastward. California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington jointly made up 34.5% of 2018 debt but only 5.4% of 2020’s debt. Illinois, Massachusetts and New York accounted for 93.0% of 2020 debt issuance.
The average size of issues is going up from $10.0M in 2018 to $13.7M in 2019 to $55.3M in 2020.
The market has become focused on the larger players. Curaleaf ($300M), Leaflink($250M) , and Cresco ($175M) jointly made up 77.1% of 2020 debt issuance. Aside from these three names, the average issues size drops to approximately $16.5 million.
Viridian expects significant increases in debt issuance as the large MSOs build out new rec states employing the borrowing power of their burgeoining cash flow.
Show Notes:
Viridian Capital Advisors' Chart of the Week
Cannabis Debt Financing is Booming Across the U.S.
https://www.viridianca.com/chart1
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 611 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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