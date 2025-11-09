Skullmonkeys (1998, Playstation)

Skullmonkeys (known as Klaymen Klaymen 2 - Skullmonkey no Gyakushuu (クレイマン・クレイマン2 スカルモンキーのぎゃくしゅう, "[…] - Counterattack of the Skullmonkey") in Japan) is a platformer developed by The Neverhood and published by Electronic Arts (in North America and Europe) and Riverhillsoft (in Japan).



Skullmonkeys is a seuqel to The Neverhood. It takes off right where the first game ended. Klogg, the villain from the first game, was thrown into space. His fall is cut short when he crashes down on the planet of the Skullmonkeys. Klogg rips off and wears skull and fur of a Skullmonkey, declaring himself Kloggmonkey, leader of all Skullmonkeys. The Skullmonkeys immediately accept him, and he orders them to build the "Evil Engine No. 9" in order to destroy the Neverhood. However, a tech-savvy Skullmonkey called Jerio sends out a robotic bird to Klaymen to get him to help. The bird brings Klaymen to the planet, and he needs to stop Klogg and his evil plans once again.



While The Neverd is an adventure game, Skullmonkeys is a 2D platformer. Klaymen can jump, run and use various powers-ups: a shining orb can be used as a one-time shot, a clay pigeon functions as a homing missile, the head of Willie Trombone collects all items on screen. The phart clone lets Klaymen fart out a gas doppelganger of himself. If you create a doppelganger, you control it instead of Klaymen. If the doppelganger is killed, the game switches back to Klaymen and you do no loose a life. If you do not die, the doppelganger will be replaced with Klaymen after a while. You can also sometimes find a "glidey bird", which enables you slowly glide downwards while in the air. Normally, you die in one hit, but you can collect a halo power-up which will prevent one hit. Collecting three swirls will open an exit to a bonus level at the end of the current stage. You can collect balls of clay and you get an extra life for 100. You can also find extra lives in the levels. A stage's exit is a beige blob. Some stages also have a red blob as additional exit. Choosing the red exit will bring you to an alternative level which is much more difficult then the normal levels.

