X22 REPORT Ep. 2952b - Trump Outsmarted The [DS] On Election Interference,They Never Expected To Lose Twitter

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2952b - Dec 19, 2022

Trump Outsmarted The [DS] On Election Interference,They Never Expected To Lose TwitterThe [DS] has now made their move, they are forwards criminal charges to the [DOJ] against Trump. The patriots were expecting this. The [DS] is now setting up for riots. The patriots have all the leverage. The [DS] never expected to lose Twitter and now people are seeing who was behind the election manipulation. This is just the beginning, wait until the Fauci files drop, this is all connected, Trump is showing the people how they overthrew the US government.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

