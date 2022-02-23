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David Icke - "Different Faces: Same Cult"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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73 views • February 23, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurs.life invites you to
FREEDOM INTERNATIONAL Livestream
On Tuesday Oct 12, 2021 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
GUEST: DAVID ICKE
TOPIC : Different Faces: Same Cult
https://davidicke.com/
Bio:
David Icke is an icon for FREEDOM. It is the journey that he took upon himself from early on, when no one dared to speak about critical world issues emanating from the roots of distorted historical lies and disempowerment. What’s happening now has been predicted by David Icke. He has been called many names from being a conspiracy theorist, crazy, absurd, genius, prophet, savior and many more. He’s a wealth of knowledge, experience and wisdom. All of which he shared in his numerous bestselling books, outrageous running thousands of speaking engagements in public, radio, tv, podcasts and many more platforms. His name and presence sparks source connection for listeners and viewers that we may remember that as beings of consciousness we can bring out love as the main weapon for destruction of evil. He may take you down the rabbit hole when he speaks but he will surely help you see the light at the end of the tunnel. He will always remind us that to acquiesce is not an option. To act in Love and Freedom are our choices.
He is the most censored person in the world. No matter what, truth crashed to earth shall rise again.

INTERVIEW Council

Grace Asagra
Podcast: Quantum Nurse
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Dr. Mary Elizabeth Mansfield, PhD
Podcast: Mindful Empowerment
https://linktr.ee/MindfulEmpowerment
Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjustice
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy