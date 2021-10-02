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The Money Gods - How Fascism Came to America
Red Pill Expo
Red Pill Expo
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171 views • October 02, 2021
Historian and journalist F. William Engdahl delivers in one lecture an amazingly comprehensive overview of international capital concentration and capture of governments culminating in global fascism. This is based on the classic definition of fascism as corporate control of the government, all means of production, all property, and all human activity. Yes Virginia, things are not what they seem. This is a history lesson you do not want to miss. 2013 Sep 20 – Source: abzu root https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7_sltdJWhY

This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit http://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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governmentfascismcollectivismf william engdahl
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