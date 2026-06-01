🚨IRGC Navy guides vessels in Strait of Hormuz with fast-boat patrol - routine operations conducted around the clock

🚨IRGC Navy guides vessels in Strait of Hormuz with fast-boat patrol



The maneuvers shown in the footage are routine operations, conducted around the clock, the IRGC says.

Adding:

US President Trump said reports that Iran may suspend talks with Washington would be “ok” if true, telling NBC News: “I think we’ve been talking too much.”



“It doesn’t mean we’re going to go and start dropping bombs. We’ll just go silent. We’ll keep the blockade.”

💬Adding: JUST IN! Israeli state broadcaster reports Tel Aviv had planned a major strike on Beirut's southern suburbs but called it off at the last minute following US intervention.

Adding:

BREAKING! Trump says he personally brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

@realDonaldTrump

I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back. Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Jun 01, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116676034049614301



Adding, about social media post:

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is not happy.



