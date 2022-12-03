End Time Events before the Second Coming Of Christ Mark Finley

The Second Coming of Christ has been preached as near for hundreds of years. Some people call this the rapture. The scriptures reveal that before Jesus comes back there will be signs which increase in frequency and intensity. Bible-believing Christians have divine insight into what is coming upon this world. The prophecies of Daniel and Revelation vividly reveal the final climatic events in earth’s history. Revelation 14 presents heaven’s final message to a rebellious planet brought by three angels flying amidst heaven. In this video you'll learn about the second coming of Christ and the biblical signs and events that will happen just before Jesus comes back. Watch and listen as Pastor Mark Finley presents part 13 of a Bible study series called Three Cosmic Messages.





