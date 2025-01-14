Caravaneer pt. 7--Desert Patrol, $100,000 and Joseph Berg

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I start out in Verdammter Platz, exploring the town and continuing to increase the size of my caravan with a horse and metal carts. And finally the story starts moving along more, as I meet John Sheppard, in charge of the Desert Patrol. Unfortunately, around halfway through my video my microphone stopped working. I included this section of video anyway. In it, you can see that I returned to Caganel and then Drushlak. I find that the alcohol trade is particularly lucrative, and I ended up passing $100,000 for the first time in the game. Soon I met Joseph Berg, who had previously been a robber, and may be willing to tell me where the robbers in the region are based. However, after offering him money for the information, up to $20,000, he still refused.