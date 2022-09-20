Progesterone Balance With Estrogen, Thyroid, Adrenals. DrNuzum.com

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FULL Show: www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqtETeGPdjA
DrNuzum Channel: www.youtube.com/c/DrNuzumcom123/videos
Bio: "Daniel Nuzum CTH, Ph.D., grew up in a family of naturopaths and learned about natural medicine while growing up with his 32 adopted brothers and sisters while assisting his parents with creating herbal and homeopathic remedies for his disabled siblings...He began his formal training as soon as he was old enough to enter Naturopathic Medical school and became the youngest licensed Naturopathic Physician in US history. Nuzum has been licensed by various Tribal Medical Boards over the years and is presently Licensed as a Certified Tribal Healer by the First Nation Medical Board." ~ www.DrNuzum.com