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FedEx Delivering Chemicals/Aerosols For The Military Industrial Complex - Wyoming
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832 views • February 19, 2021
Reload from my terminated channel
Taken Jan 4 2020 over Worland Wyoming - I sure miss hearing that old grumpy Mac #geoengineering #Agenda21 #Agenda2030
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSeZ36I1mC1y0qIq7dfOcVg/videos
Taken Jan 4 2020 over Worland Wyoming - I sure miss hearing that old grumpy Mac #geoengineering #Agenda21 #Agenda2030
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSeZ36I1mC1y0qIq7dfOcVg/videos
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