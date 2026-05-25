Pakistan: At least 47 people killed & about 100 injured in Pakistan as a result of a terrorist attack on a passenger train

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At least 47 people were killed and about 100 injured in Pakistan as a result of a terrorist attack on a passenger train.
The attack occurred on Sunday in Quetta, the capital of the southwestern province of Balochistan. A suicide bomber in a car packed with explosives rammed into one of the train carriages, which was transporting military personnel and their families. The people were on their way to Peshawar to celebrate the religious holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
As a result of the explosion, two carriages overturned and caught fire. The explosion also damaged several nearby buildings and cars.
The separatist group "Army of Liberation of Balochistan" has already claimed responsibility for the attack. According to members of the group, the target of the attack were military personnel.
@Intelslava