The Time Tunnel - Paperclip Disclosures - Stewart Swerdlow & George Noory - 30 mins
Swamprunner
Swamprunner
32 views • 3 days ago

This is part 1 of a short film series about technology disclosure and the film industry. Stewart Swerdlow takes the audience on a tour of our current reality and distant past. This short film takes Stewart's revelations to show how supposedly fictional film was produced to expose real events over time. These slow releases are intended to ease the withdrawal symptoms from the massive deception pushed by our past controllers. Revealing this type of information in great detail is only possible in this style because of the incredible commitment to world restoration from President Donald Trump and the many who stand by him. This film is intended as a gift for anyone who might find the information useful.

Keywords
george noorymontauk projectstewart swerdlowtechnology disclosure
