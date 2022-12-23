Ukraine Update Dec 23, 2022

⚡️SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of the attacks on AFU concentration areas of troops and military equipment near Kucherovka (Kharkov region) and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), up to 15 Ukrainian servicemen and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️In Krasniy-Liman direction, as a result of Russian artillery raid the enemy's units concentrated near Sergeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic) have been destroyed. The AFU losses in this direction amounted to over 20 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 2 armored fighting vehicles and 3 pickup trucks.

◽️In Donetsk direction, Russian troops continue their offensive. More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles and 5 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of combat work of Army Aviation's air strikes, artillery fire and active actions by Russian troops AFU units have been eliminated near Nikolskoye, Novomayorskoye and Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥2 AFU sabotage groups have been neutralized near Sladkoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

Up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles and 3 pickup trucks have been eliminated.

of troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 57 artillery units of the AFU at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 93 areas.

💥1 Ukrainian electronic warfare station near Vesyoloye (Kherson region), has been destroyed. One M777 artillery repair point has been destroyed near Ptichye (Donetsk People's Republic). 3 AFU munition depots have been destroyed near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Gulyaipole (Zaporozhye region) and Ochakov (Nikolayev region).

💥In the course of counter-battery warfare, 2 missile strikes have been carried out against Ukrainian Grad and Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems near Berdychi and Kransnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).

✈️The Russian Air Force's fighter aircraft have shot down 2 MiG-29 aircraft of the AFU near Shevchenko and Bogatyr.

In addition, 1 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter has been destroyed near Dobropolye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥3 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed by air defence forces near Volodino, Torskoye and Voikovsky (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️2 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems' missiles have been also intercepted near Popasnaya and Baranikovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry