Prepper News 26th January 2024
Geordie Prepper
The global geopolitical landscape is experiencing heightened tensions, and there are concerns about the potential for increased conflicts. Various regions are facing challenges, with some countries involved in disputes, some long standing, others are recently surfaced disputes. While the situation is serious, it's important to approach the analysis with a nuanced understanding of the complex factors at play. International diplomacy and conflict resolution efforts continue, and the future remains uncertain. So it is important to continue to plan, develop and CheckYourPreps.


Links and times for the articles featured:


00:00 - 00:07 - Intro

00:08 - 01:17 - 1-Fatal Plane Crash - https://www.euronews.com/2024/01/26/ukraine-and-russia-trade-accusations-over-fatal-plane-crash

01:18 - 02:42 - 2-Haiti Police Mission - https://www.theeastafrican.co.ke/tea/news/east-africa/another-blow-for-ruto-as-court-bars-police-deployment-haiti-4504200

02:43 - 03:53 - 3-Mali Peace Deal Ends - https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/mali-ends-crucial-peace-deal-rebels-raising-concerns-106704454

03:54 - 05:12 - 4-Gaza, what happens next? - https://www.itv.com/news/2024-01-26/as-un-court-rules-on-israels-military-action-in-gaza-what-happens-next

05:13 - 05:41 - 5-Attack against USS Carney - https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/us-shoots-down-houthi-anti-ship-ballistic-missile-in-gulf-of-aden/3119928

05:42 - 06:17 - 6-Freight down 45% - https://www.newarab.com/news/freight-through-suez-canal-down-45-houthi-attacks

06:18 - 08:01 - 7-F-16 Approvals - https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/01/26/erdogan-say-waiting-for-us-decision-f-16-after-approving-swedens-nato-bid/

08:02 - 09:19 - 8-Disposable Vape Ban - https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/scotland-ban-disposable-vapes-alongside-31969163

09:20 - 10:11 - 9-Housing Cost Crisis - https://www.insidehousing.co.uk/news/more-than-a-fifth-of-people-struggling-to-keep-roof-over-head-warns-shelter-84866

10:12 - 11:31 - 10-Community Led Intelligence -

11:32 - 11:44 - Outro


Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps

Geordie Prepper

