Eileen Tesch speaks with Candidate for State Representative 64th District, Ryan Maxon. Ryan talks about why he decided to run as a candidate for State Representative and his concerns about our state and country. He feels we need to get back to the basics.





For more information visit https://voteryanmaxon.com/





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/