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Trump claims he is against Military Industrial Complex
Truth Matters
Truth Matters
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73 views • September 16, 2020
Trump claims he is against Military Industrial Complex
Daily Caller@DailyCaller 2:16 PM · Sep 7, 2020
TRUMP: "I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are. The top people in the Pentagon

probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so all of those wonderful companies that

make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy"
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://twitter.com/i/status/1303034314997858308
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trumpterrorpoliticsmilitarynwowarsagainstmiccomplexindustrial
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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