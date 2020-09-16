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Trump claims he is against Military Industrial Complex
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73 views • September 16, 2020
Trump claims he is against Military Industrial Complex
Daily Caller@DailyCaller 2:16 PM · Sep 7, 2020
TRUMP: "I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are. The top people in the Pentagon
probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so all of those wonderful companies that
make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy"
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://twitter.com/i/status/1303034314997858308
Daily Caller@DailyCaller 2:16 PM · Sep 7, 2020
TRUMP: "I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are. The top people in the Pentagon
probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so all of those wonderful companies that
make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy"
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://twitter.com/i/status/1303034314997858308
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