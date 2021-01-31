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Kamala Harris, Our State Sponsored Media, and Trump Won't Be Impeached
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1510 views • January 31, 2021
We take a look at the creepy LA Times beat that is solely dedicated to Kamala Harris and how it's state propaganda. We also talk about how the Senate will likely not impeach Donald Trump (again). Taken from episode 99 of our podcast: https://youtu.be/oZ60DBccW1I
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The content shown or presented in this video that is not directly owned by The Fruit Basket is strictly for the purpose of commentary, criticism, or news reporting. We claim no ownership of any of the standalone clips or articles featured in this video unless otherwise expressed.
#Kamala #Latimes #impeachment
Our Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/fruitbasket
Our SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/fruitbasket
Our Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/URa8meaV
Sean's social crap:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/seandcastro
Twitter: https://twitter.com/seandcastro
Jordan's social crap:
Twitter - https://twitter.com/jordanbuckelew
We're also on Spotify, SoundCloud, and iTunes!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2crFlIIYaRLhymThh3jNwY
Itunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fruit-basket/id1328767832
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/the-fruit-basket-626868105
The content shown or presented in this video that is not directly owned by The Fruit Basket is strictly for the purpose of commentary, criticism, or news reporting. We claim no ownership of any of the standalone clips or articles featured in this video unless otherwise expressed.
#Kamala #Latimes #impeachment
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