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.The fucking zionist satanic Marxist Commie jews have completely seized power in USA
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112 views • May 23, 2022
The Holy Bible: As translated by the Holy Monk Saint Jerome: Thessalonians 1, 2-15 "Jews, Who both killed the Lord Jesus, and the prophets, and have persecuted us, and please not God, and are the ADVERSARY to all men." The Bolshevik Marxist jews that created communism have used their looted wealth to seize control of America and caused the Ukraine war and the jew created pandemic is their final bid for total world domination.
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